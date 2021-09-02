Mexican agricultural and fishing exports rose 5.2%

Agricultural and fishing exports from Mexico totaled 11.951 million dollars (MDD) from January to July, a growth of 5.2% year-on-year, reported the Secretariat of Agriculture of Mexico.

These external sales already accumulate eight years of continuous year-on-year growth, taking as comparison periods the first seven months of each year.

In the seventh month of 2021, the foreign exchange obtained in exports of agricultural and fishing goods was 1,207 million dollars, an amount 29.1% lower compared to the immediately previous month and 15.0% higher, compared to the same month of the previous year.

The goods exported with significant increases, compared to the same month of 2020 are:

Citrus (49.9%).

Crustacean fish and molluscs (45.8%).

Fruits and edible fruits (45.1%).

Fresh legumes and vegetables (23.5%).

Avocados (20.9%).

On the other hand, the exports of products with the most relevant decreases are:

Shrimp frozen with 68.2%.

Live cattle 29.2%.

Agricultural and fishing exports

The foreign exchange generated by the sales of agricultural and fishing goods in the period January to July 2021 is 11,951 million dollars, which is higher by 591 million, in relation to the same period of 2020.

With data from January to June 2021, the merchandise with the highest foreign sales of agricultural and fishing goods are:

Avocado (1,526 million).

(1,526 million). Tomato (1,199 MDD).

Bell Pepper (896 MDD).

Fresh strawberries (589 MDD),

Citrus (407 MDD).

Live cattle (390 MDD).

Cucumber (343 MDD).

Melon, watermelon and papaya (342 MDD).

Coles (325 million dollars).

Almonds, walnuts, pistachios (300 MDD).

Guava, mango and mangosteens (297 MDD).

Grapes and raisins ($ 285 million).

Onions ($ 249 million).

Unroasted coffee ($ 214 million).

Lettuce, chicory, endive, endive (178 MDD).

Bananas ($ 144 million).

Frozen shrimp (117 MDD).

Fresh or chilled fish except fillet (109 MDD).

Cotton (106 MDD).

Wheat ($ 93 million). M

Corn (92 MDD).

Chickpea (73 MDD).

Natural bee honey (64 MDD).

