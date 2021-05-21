Maz Industrial obtains the 2020 National Export Award

Maz Industrial obtained the 2020 National Export Award in the category of Large Agricultural Exporting Companies.

José Eduvigildo Carranza Beltrán (President of the Council) and Armando Coppel Azcona (General Director) received the award at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy, in Mexico City.

In summary, according to its own description, Maz Industrial is a Mazatlan company dedicated to the production of ingredients for the production of balanced food for consumption, based on resources of marine origin.

The company is part of Grupo PINSA, also based in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

In March 1998, Maz Industrial began work with modern facilities and machinery, acquired in Chile and Norway, with a production capacity of 25 tons /hour.

Today, the company has a plant for the production of fish meal, oil, soluble, concentrated protein and frozen sardines.

In 2019, Maz Industrial put into operation a new tuna head oil production plant.

Until the end of 2019, the company had a workforce of 586 direct collaborators.

Maz Industrial

The company is dedicated to the production of flour and oil for human consumption soluble hydrolyzed fish with Omega 3 nutritional value, realizing a circular economy.

The plant has several quality certificates and produces hydrolyzed liquid or powdered proteins for pets.

Maz Industrial bases its success on the sustainability and quality of its products and exports products for an annual value of 800 million pesos.

Its export products are soluble sardine and tuna oil, hydrolyzed liquid or powdered proteins for pets.

Its more than 20 export markets include China, United States, Honduras, Nicaragua and Peru.

To conclude, Maz Industrial’s vision: “To position ourselves as the first national producer of fish flour, oil and soluble, competing with two plants with modern and systematized facilities, managing food safety and ethics in our products. In addition, guaranteeing food safety and quality in our products, promoting the development and sustainable growth of operations and social and environmental responsibility”.

