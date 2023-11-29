The area of the Matías Romero Avendaño Development Pole for Well-Being is located adjacent to the railway line Z, in its section Salina Cruz, Oaxaca-Medias Aguas, Veracruz.

The Transisthmian Project will create a modernized and upgraded Interoceanic Multimodal Corridor that will provide an alternative to the Panama Canal for northbound and post-Panamax shipping.

As part of this project, the Mexican government is working to modernize the Isthmus of Tehuantepec railroad and expand cargo handling and storage capacity at the ports of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, and Salina Cruz, Oaxaca.

The project also includes expanding the transisthmian highway from two to four lanes; upgrading the Minatitlán and Ixtepec airports; establishing a fiber optic telecommunications connection and cellular/data connectivity; and building a gas pipeline for commercial and private use.

The area of the Polo de Desarrollo para el Bienestar Matías Romero Avendaño has a strategic location, since it is approximately 110 meters from the Federal Highway MEX-185, and 113 kilometers from the National Airport of Ixtepec, which gives it the potential for connectivity to other national and international markets.

Matías Romero

The Polo de Desarrollo para el Bienestar Matías Romero Avendaño is located in the municipality of Matías Romero Avendaño, state of Oaxaca, whose neighboring municipalities are: San Juan Cotzocón, Santa María Chimalapa, El Barrio de la Soledad, Santa María Petapa, San Juan Guichicovi and San Juan Mazatlán, all in the same state, and Jesús Carranza in the state of Veracruz.

According to the Population and Housing Census 2020, the total population of the municipalities mentioned in the previous paragraph is greater than 50,000 inhabitants.

The Isthmus of Tehuantepec has social deprivation above the national average, as well as the state averages.

This hinders balanced development and equitable growth. The Program for the Development of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec seeks that the regional scenario regarding the high prevalence of deficiencies in access to several social rights breaks historical inertia in the region.