Marriott plans to invest more than $ 575 million in 2021

Marriott International reported that it plans to invest approximately $ 575 million to $ 650 million in 2021.

In addition, these investments include contract acquisition costs, equity and other investments, loan advances, and various capital expenditures (including about $ 220 million for capital expenditures for maintenance and its new headquarters).

With 121,000 employees at the end of last year (53,000 fewer than in 2019), Marriot International is a global operator, franchisor and licensor of hotel, residential and timeshare properties under numerous brands.

In keeping with its focus on management, franchising and licensing, Marriot International owns very few of its lodging properties.

Comparatively, the company made capital expenditures, including technology expenditures, of $ 135 million in 2020 and $ 653 million in 2019.

Capital expenditures in 2020 decreased by 518 million compared to 2019, mainly reflecting lower net expenses on owned and leased properties, among other aspects.

Marriot International

The company believes that its portfolio of brands offers the most attractive range of brands and hotels in hospitality.

The classic brands of Marriot International are grouped into three quality levels:

Luxury

Classic luxury hotel brands include JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and St. Regis.

Additionally, distinctive luxury hotel brands include W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, and Bulgari.

Premium

Classic Premium hotel brands include Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Marriott Vacation Club.

Distinctive Premium hotel brands include Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio and Design Hotels.

Select and Marriott

Classic Select hotel brands include Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites and Protea Hotels.

In turn, Distinctive Select hotel brands include Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element and Moxy.

The sector and Marriott

Over time, the company has sold lodging properties, both completed and under development, subject to long-term management agreements.

The ability of third-party buyers to obtain the debt and equity necessary to acquire such properties depends in part on the perceived risks in the accommodation industry and other limitations inherent in capital markets.

