The carbonated and non-carbonated beverages and jugs market registered a year-on-year contraction of 7.5% in Mexico during 2020.

With this, the market value was 23.670 million dollars, according to data from Canadean.

Regarding this amount, Organización Cultiba highlighted that Mexico has one of the largest carbonated and non-carbonated beverage and jug industries in the world.

In particular, Grupo GEPP, the beverage business of Organización Cultiba, is the only producer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico with operations, coverage and presence at the national level, as well as the second largest non-alcoholic beverages company in the country, after Coca-Cola FEMSA, based on the combined sales volume of carbonated beverages, still beverages and jugs of water in 2020.

For its part, in Mexico and in 2020, the combined sales of soft drinks and jugs of each of its main competitors, Coca-Cola FEMSA and Arca Continental, amounted to 1,759 million 8-ounce cases and 1,238 million 8-ounce cases , respectively.

Carbonated beverages

Organización Cultiba considers that the geographic presence of Grupo GEPP at the national level positions the company strategically and allows it to benefit from the growth opportunities offered by the Mexican beverage market.

With a population of more than 128 million inhabitants (based on figures from the World Bank), Mexico is the second largest country in Latin America, and its population continues to grow, with a significant increase in urban areas and expanding cities. middle and upper class.

Likewise, Organización Cultiba considers that the presence of Grupo GEPP at the national level allows it to competitively access all the growing national and regional self-service chains, such as Walmart, Soriana, Comercial Mexicana, Chedraui, Costco, OXXO, 7 Eleven, Farmacias Guadalajara and HEB, among others, which are considered part of an important distribution channel for the sale of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages in the country.