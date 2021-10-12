Maria Luisa Jorda Castro: Director of Grupo Bimbo and Orange Spain

Maria Luisa Jorda Castro is a director of the Grupo Bimbo bakery company and of Orange Spain, a Spanish subsidiary of the French multinational telecommunications company Orange.

She is also a member of the Board of Directors of Merlin Properties, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit Committee, of which she was Chairman for 4 years.

Likewise, she Jorda Castro is a member of the Board of Directors of Grupo BANKINTER (Financial Institution), Chairman of the Audit and Regulatory Compliance Committee and a Member of the Risk Committee.

She is a member of the Advisory Council of the Institute of Internal Auditors of Spain, holding the Presidency of the Advisory Council, as well as a Professor in the Advisory Program of the ESADE Business School.

Jorda Castro studied a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and holds a Master’s degree from the Business Leadership Institute of Business, as well as an Internal Audit Degree, among others.

As part of her other positions, she has been a member of the Board and a member of the Audit and Control Committee of Tubos Reunidos, SA, a member of the Board of the European Finance Bank (Grupo Unicaja) and Chairman of its Audit Committee, and He was a member of the Jazztel Board and Member of the Audit Committee, being its Chairman for four years.

In addition, she has been a Member of the Governing Board and member of the Audit Committee of the Institute of Directors and Administrators (ICA).

On the other hand, she has held various executive positions in the more than 30 years of her professional career, belonging to the different Management, Investment and Audit Committees.

Maria Luisa Jorda Castro has been General Economic-Financial Director at the Deoleo Group, Director of Internal Audit at SOS Corporación Alimentaria (now called Deoleo, SA), Director of Internal Audit and Corporate Governance at Metrovacesa, Director of Finance and Investments at the Corporation Empresarial ONCE, Economic-Financial Director of Grupo Alimentos y Aceites SA, Economic-Financial Director at Testa (formerly known as Prima Inmobiliaria) and Grupo Ayco (formerly known as Inmobiliaria Alcázar).