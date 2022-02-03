Margarita Bejarano to Argonaut Gold

The Canadian mining company Argonaut Gold announced the appointment of Margarita Bejarano Celaya as Director of Corporate Affairs and Communication starting in February 2022.

Argonaut Gold is engaged in gold mining, mine development and mineral exploration activities on gold mineral properties in North America.

Year over year, its revenue increased 53% from January to September 2021, to $334 million. Comparing that amount with the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, the increase is 69.5 percent.

Argonaut Gold

Bejarano leaves the direction of the Mining Cluster of Sonora to focus her work on the mines of El Castillo and San Agustín in Durango, and La Colorada in Sonora, Mexico; as well as in the Ana Paula gold projects in Guerrero, Cerro del Gallo in Guanajuato, and the advanced exploration of San Antonio in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

The company also reported net income of $15 million, basic earnings per share of 0.05 cents, and adjusted net income of $17.4 million, which represented a 12% increase in quarterly net income and an increase of 43% in adjusted annual net income in the third quarter of 2021.

Trending Cofece authorizes concentration of Ganfeng with Bacanora Lithium

The Corporation’s main product is gold, with silver produced and sold as a by-product.

The company plans to achieve growth through the expansion of existing operations, the development of its mineral properties and the acquisition of external properties held by others.