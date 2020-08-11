Manzanillo Customs: 678 kilos of cocaine seized

The General Administration of Customs (AGA) reported that it seized a shipment of 678.4 kilograms of cocaine in the Port of Manzanillo, Colima.

The seizure was carried out in coordination with the Naval Port Protection Unit of the Mexican Navy-Navy Secretariat (Semar) and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

According to the United States Department of State, Mexico continues to be the main cocaine trafficking route to the United States from the main supplier countries of Colombia and (to a lesser extent) Peru and Bolivia.

This assurance was carried out on August 10 during the non-intrusive X-ray inspection by Customs personnel belonging to the SAT and the Naval Unit in a container unloaded from a Japanese-flagged vessel from Colombia, with final destination of Yokohama, Japan.

“At the time of the inspection, 11 black raffia sacks were found, which contained brick-shaped packages. Samples of the material were taken and with a team to detect illicit substances, cocaine was found as a result, in a total of 575 packages and a weight of 678.4 kilograms ”, said the SAT in a press release.

Manzanillo Customs

The SAT added that the illicit cargo was made available to the competent authorities for the integration of the investigation folder.

“With these actions, Customs, in coordination with other instances of the Government of Mexico, reinforces the institutional ABC that translates into: increase collection, lower tax evasion and avoidance, and combat corruption,” he said.

The Port of Manzanillo is the second largest port in Mexico, with projects underway to achieve the goal of more than 44 million tons of installed capacity at the end of the expansion.

Served by 23 lines of steamboats, Manzanillo can handle ships the size of New Panamax, or 12,500 TEUs.

The Port of Manzanillo has been developing a new industrial zone with additional rail capacity and a completely new port area in a natural lagoon to quadruple the developed port area.

