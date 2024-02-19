Manpower: new technologies and jobs

Manpower (ManpowerGroup) helps its clients manage their workforce transformation by adapting to new technologies.

Whether through workforce assessments, targeted training, or creating longer-term development paths, the company helps organizations and candidates adapt their skills to changing workforce needs.

Manpower is a global human resources services company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA.

Manpower’s revenue from services fell at a year-over-year rate of 4.6% in 2023, to $18,914.5 million.

Earlier, in 2022, those revenues were 4.3% lower compared to 2021.

Over the past several years, secular trends toward greater workforce flexibility have impacted demand for Manpower’s innovative workforce solutions and services around the world.

Through its network of more than 2,100 offices in approximately 75 countries and territories, the company puts millions of people to work each year with its global, multinational and local clients in every major industry segment.

The company’s net earnings decreased from $382.4 million in 2021 to $373.8 million in 2022, and then declined to $88.8 million in 2023.

Manpower

Its portfolio of recruitment services includes permanent, temporary and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative, industrial and IT professional positions.

These services are provided under our Manpower and Experis brands.

At the same time, its Talent-Based Outsourcing offering under its Manpower brand includes results-based solutions, such as financial and administrative process management, including call center and customer service activities.

The Talent Solutions brand specializes in delivering customized workforce strategies and new solutions and creating added value that address the complex global workforce needs of Manpower’s clients.

Solutions

Manpower is a global leader in contingent staffing and permanent recruitment, providing strategic and operational flexibility to organizations and connecting people to meaningful work while helping them develop skills to remain employable.

With its data-driven insights into people’s motivation, skill adjacencies and performance potential, the company offers apprenticeship programs, on-the-job training and market-based certifications for rapid retraining and skills enhancement at scale.

Experis, on the other hand, is a global leader in IT professional resources and project services specializing in enterprise applications, business transformation, cloud and infrastructure, digital workspace and cybersecurity.

As digital transformation and skills shortages continue in the technology field, Experis provides talent with the combination of in-demand technical skills along with interpersonal skills that are critical to business success.

Finally, Talent Solutions combines leading global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), TAPFIN – Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Right Management offerings to provide data-driven capabilities that help organizations with their workforce transformation.

Talent Solutions helps organizations source, manage and develop talent at scale more effectively. From talent attraction and acquisition to skills enhancement, development and retention, the company leverages its PowerSuite integrated HR technology to deliver multi-country workforce solutions at scale.