Nota Destacada
Main trade negotiations in the WTO
Redacción Opportimes Send an email Make 1 hora
Publicidad
TagsAgreement on Government Procurement Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights agriculture anti-dumping anti-dumping measures Bali banking services developing economies Doha Doha Development Agenda Eighth WTO Ministerial Conference environment financial information financial services Fourth WTO Ministerial Conference GATT General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade government procurement information technology Information Technology Agreement insurance intellectual property multilateral trading system Nairobi Ninth Ministerial Conference non-tariff measures operations products Qatar rounds securities standards subsidies tariffs Tenth Ministerial Conference trade trade facilitation Trade Facilitation Agreement trade negotiations transparency TRIPS Agreement United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Uruguay Round World Trade Organization World War II WTO Zero Hunger