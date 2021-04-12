Maersk to accelerate the pace of its AE19 service from Asia to Europe

Maersk is picking up the pace of its AE19 service, a combination of short sea and intercontinental rail service between northern European ports in Finland, Poland, Germany and Scandinavia and ports in Korea, China and Japan.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the company also has offices in more than 130 countries, with some 83,000 employees.

From now on, trains leaving Northern Europe bound for the Russian Far East, via the ports of St. Petersburg and Vostochniy, are upgraded from fortnightly to weekly and trains coming from the west are scheduled four times per week, versus three times a week.

To transport increasing volumes from Asian carriers, Maersk will deploy additional vessels between Pusan ​​and Vostochniy.

In 2020, Maersk posted revenue of $ 39.74 billion, up 2.2% year-over-year, while its profit was $ 2.9 billion, compared to a loss of $ 44 million in 2019.

“AE19 enjoys one of the highest levels of service reliability among intercontinental and transatlantic services, and it is faster than the Suez routes,” said Zsolt Katona, director of Maersk Eastern Europe.

Maersk

According to a company statement, the transit train crosses the territory of Russia in 12 days from the Baltic Sea to the Pacific coast of Russia, resulting in an overall transit time between Europe and Asia of 25- 30 days.

Since 1996, Maersk has been the world’s largest shipping company for goods.

“The rapid expansion of AE19 and transit shipments between Asia and Europe was made possible by the increased trust of our global customers. This Russian transit has been able to meet its schedule, delivery times, and rapid transit clearance at the ports despite the impact of Covid-19 and the Suez Canal ship blockade. It is creating firm ground for further expansion of transcontinental transit through Russia in the future, “added Zsolt Katona.

Proven as a viable and reliable alternative solution for all types of goods – including refrigerated and dangerous goods – transported between the EU and Asia, the AE19 service was launched two years ago and has steadily increased its frequencies since then.

The AE19 was launched in July 2019, based on the infrastructure of Russian Railways (RZD) together with partners: terminal operators Global Ports Inc and rail provider Modul.

