Maersk and other companies explore ammonia as a fuel

Maersk and other companies signed an agreement to explore the suitability of ammonia as a marine fuel.

Together with Maersk, the companies Fleet Management Limited, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Sumitomo Corporation and Yara International ASA signed a Memorandum of Understanding to carry out a feasibility study in this regard.

The study aims to establish a complete and competitive supply chain for the supply of green ammonia fuel from ship to ship in the Port of Singapore, the largest fuel supply port in the world.

By emitting zero CO2 when burned, Maesk said, ammonia has long been considered one of the most promising alternative marine fuels for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within the shipping industry.

This is in line with the strategy of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce CO2 emissions by 2050.

In particular, green ammonia has great potential, as it is produced solely from renewable electricity, water and air without emission of CO2.

The study aims to cover the entire end-to-end ammonia supply chain, including the development of a profitable green ammonia supply chain1, the design of ammonia supply vessels, as well as the supply chain infrastructure. related.

Relevant government agencies and experts from Singapore will participate in the work towards standardization of operation and safe regulations.

The study will also assess ammonia supply, including possible synergies with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as a starting point.

Taking into account the comparable requirements for soft refrigerated storage, vessels or barges initially designed for LPG can also handle brown3, blue2 and green ammonia1.

