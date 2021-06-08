Linamar analyzes investment plans in the automotive industry in Mexico

Linamar Corporation, the second largest manufacturer of automotive parts in Canada, analyzes investment plans in Mexico.

For this, this Monday Tatiana Clouthier, Mexico’s Secretary of Economy, and Linda Hasenfratz, executive director of Linamar, met virtually.

“(Both) discussed the importance of finding areas of joint collaboration, particularly in training and labor specialization issues, and addressed the status of the investment projects of this company in Mexico,” said the Ministry of Economy in a statement.

The company is made up of two operating segments: the industrial segment and the transportation segment, both world leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products.

On the one hand, the industrial segment is made up of Skyjack and MacDon.

Skyjack manufactures scissor lifts, boom lifts and telehandlers for the aerial work platform industry.

Meanwhile, MacDon manufactures combine curtain heads and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvest industry.

Linamar

The Transportation segment is subdivided into three regional groups: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Within the Transportation segment, regional groups are vertically integrated operations that combine expertise in casting, forging, machining and light metal assembly for the traditional and electric vehicle markets.

Products in the Transportation segment focus on both components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, powertrain, engine and transmission systems for these vehicles.

In particular, McLaren Engineering provides design, development and testing services for the transportation segment.

Globally, Linamar has 26,000 employees in 61 manufacturing locations, 12 R&D centers and 25 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, generating sales of C $ 5.8 billion in 2020.

In the first quarter of 2021, Linamar posted sales of CAD 1,782 million, an advance of 15% year-on-year.

Clouthier also virtually met with Flavio Volpe, president of the Association of the Automotive and Auto Parts Industry of Canada, with the aim of finding areas of commercial collaboration and investment in the automotive sector, the correct implementation of the automotive origin regime in the framework of the USMCA, the incorporation of SMEs in the automotive sector and the strengthening of regional supply chains.

