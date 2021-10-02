Levi Strauss will get electricity from 100% renewable sources by 2025

Levi Strauss & Co., one of the world’s largest branded clothing companies, will get its electricity 100% from renewable sources starting in 2025.

So far, its own and operated facilities obtain approximately 70% of their electricity from renewable sources.

Levi Strauss’s goal is in line with his science-based climate goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This effort was fueled by the installation of a solar panel at its distribution center in Henderson, Nevada (United States), which will help offset approximately 20% of that facility’s electricity use and help the facility later earn LEED Platinum certification.

Levi Strauss

In early 2020, the company confirmed that it had met the Zero Hazardous Chemical Discharge commitments made in 2012, when it signed the Greenpeace Detox Solutions Commitment and the Joint Roadmap to Zero Hazardous Chemical Discharge.

Later in the year, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) gave it an “A” rating in its annual survey of company climate actions and disclosures.

Then, in July 2020, taking advantage of its 2019 presentation of jeans made with cotton hemp, it launched the Wellthread line, its “most sustainable jeans to date”, a collaboration with the Swedish company re: newcell.

Wellthread garments use more recycled denim than ever before and are fully recyclable.

Additionally, in October, Levi Strauss launched the SecondHand recommerce program, which helps you extend the life of denim products and take advantage of a growing resale market – a step in the direction of developing more circular products and practices.

According to the company itself, a history of responsible business practices, rooted in its core values, has helped it build its brands and build trust with consumers around the world.

Under its Levi’s, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands, the company designs, markets and sells, directly or through third parties and licensees, products including jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear and related accessories for men, women and children around the world.