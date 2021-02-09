Lemon production in Mexico would grow 6% in 2020/2021: USDA

Mexico‘s lemon production would grow at a year-on-year rate of 6% in the 2020/2021 season, projected the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

With this, Mexico’s production would reach 2.9 million tons, driven by a favorable climate.

Likewise, consumption and exports in Mexico would increase due to the greater supply.

Globally, according to the USDA, lemon production in the 2020/2021 cycle will decline slightly, to 8.3 million tons, as the lower production in Argentina and the United States more than offset the gains in the EuropeanUnion and Mexico.

World lemon consumption and exports are expected to increase and less fruit is used for processing.

Approximately 73% of California’s harvest has been destined for the fresh market in the last decade. The fresh market is significantly more profitable than the processed market and the amount of production sold in the fresh market is called the fresh produce utilization.

Lemon production

The USDA forecasts that lemon production in the UnitedStates will decline 6%, to 940,000 tons, with a smaller harvest in California.

Meanwhile, lemon consumption in the United States is projected to rise with higher imports.

According to the USDA, per capita consumption of fresh lemons in the United States was 4.9 pounds in 2019, and since 2000, it has averaged 3.4 pounds per capita versus 2.7 pounds per capita in the 1990s.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Mexico is strongly positioned worldwide as a citrus producer.

Mexico occupies the second position as a producer of lemon, the fourth place as a grapefruit producer and the fifth place as an orange producer.

Citrus production contributes 2.78% of the national agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as follows: lemon 1.50%, orange 1.15% and grapefruit 0.13 percent.

Lemon production in Mexico is represented by three main cultivated varieties:

Persian or seedless (Citrus latifolia)

Mexican, green or bitter (Citrus aurantifolia)

Yellow, Eureka or Italian (citrus lemon).

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado