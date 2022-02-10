Lear low production in low cost countries

Lear Corporation reported that 85% of its employees globally were located in low-cost countries in 2021, one percentage point less than in 2020.

The company is a world leader in automotive seat technology and electronic systems, enabling superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world.

To all the world’s leading automobile manufacturers, Lear supplies seats, electrical distribution, connection systems and electronic systems.

Also as part of restructuring its manufacturing footprint to optimize cost structure, 61% of its manufacturing facilities are located in low-cost countries, compared to 68% in 2020.

Globally, Lear has 253 manufacturing, engineering and administration locations in 38 countries.

According to the company itself, Lear is built on a strong foundation and culture of innovation, operational excellence, and engineering and program management capabilities.

It does this by using its product, design and technology expertise, as well as its global reach and competitive manufacturing footprint.

Lear

A significant number of the company’s employees are members of industrial unions or national trade organizations.

Lear has collective bargaining agreements with several North American unions, including the United Auto Workers, Unifor, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Workers United.

In the United States and Canada, each of your unionized facilities has a separate collective bargaining agreement with the union that represents workers at that facility, and each agreement has an expiration date that is separate from the other agreements.

The majority of its employees in Mexico and Europe are members of industrial union organizations or confederations within their respective countries.

Many of these organizations and confederations operate under national contracts, which are not specific to any one employer.

From time to time, Lear has experienced labor disputes at its plants. The company has been able to resolve all of these labor disputes and believes that relations with its employees are generally good.