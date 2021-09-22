Lear Corporation’s main competitors in seat production are Adient, Faurecia, Magna International, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, and TS Tech Co.

These competitors have a variable market presence depending on the region, the country or the automaker.

In particular, Peugeot, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor hold equity positions in Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku Corporation and TS Tech, respectively.

Other automakers maintain a presence in the seating systems market through wholly owned subsidiaries or internal operations.

In addition, in seating components, Lear Corporation competes with the seating system vendors identified above, as well as certain vendors that specialize in particular components.

Based on independent market research and estimates from Lear Corporation management, the company believes it is ranked # 2 in seating assembly globally based on revenue with strong positions in all major markets.

In fact, in complete car seat systems it reached a global market share of 23% in 2020.

In addition, Lear is a recognized leader in key individual seat components.

The seating segment consists of the design, development, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seating systems, as well as the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of all major seat components, including the seat covers. and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat mechanisms, seat foam and head restraints.

Lear Corporation

Its top five customers in the seating segment are: General Motors, Daimler, Stellantis (reflecting the 2021 merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler), Volkswagen and Ford.

The company’s extensive system-level knowledge and component-level capabilities, including in-house development of sensors and control algorithms, have provided a solid foundation for innovation and commercialization of advanced comfort, wellness and convenience features.

The company produces seating systems that are fully assembled and ready for installation in cars and light trucks.

Generally, seating systems are designed and manufactured for specific vehicle models or platforms.

Lear Corporation develops seating systems and components for all vehicle segments, from compact cars to trucks and full-size sport utility vehicles.

To conclude, the company is the world leader in luxury and performance automotive seats, providing craftsmanship, elegance in design, use of innovative materials, and industry-leading technology required by Premium brands including Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, Jaguar Land Rover, Lamborghini, Lincoln, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.