Leading exporters of solar energy products

The top three exporters of solar energy products and related goods in 2019 were China (28% share in world exports), Japan (10%) and the United States (10%), according to a report by the World Trade Organization ( WTO).

In contrast, the main importers of solar energy products were the United States (16% of world imports), China (14%), and Chinese Taipei (8%).

A key objective of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is to substantially increase the share of renewable energy in global energy use by 2030.

Global exports of solar energy goods and related products increased from $ 82 billion in 2005 to $ 300 billion in 2019.

Its export value increased by an annual average of 10 percent.

Components of the photovoltaic system constituted the largest share (49%) in exports of solar-powered goods and related products in 2019, followed by products to make photovoltaic cells (29% share) and batteries (13 percent).

The lights and other equipment made up a 10 percent stake.

Exporters

The share of solar-powered products and related products in world merchandise exports doubled between 2005 and 2019, from 0.8% in 2005 to 1.6% in 2019.

