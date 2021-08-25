Lala’s sales: the importance of milk grows compared to other categories

In Grupo Lala’s sales, the importance of milk has grown compared to other product categories.

Grupo Lala is the largest milk trading company in Mexico.

There, the company collects milk from different suppliers using its isothermal tanks.

The milk is transported to their production plants, where it is stored, pasteurized and processed.

Once processed and packaged, the finished products are transported in refrigerated trucks to their distribution centers to finally take them to the retailers.

What is the importance of milk? This category comprised 52% of Grupo Lala’s total sales in 2018; the following year, that percentage rose to 53 percent and the following year it rose to 56 percent.

To date, the company produces and markets more than 600 SKUs under highly recognized brands and sub-brands in Mexico.

Importance of milk

The following is a description of the main product categories that Lala sells in Mexico.

LALA’s consolidated net sales in 2020 were generated mainly in Mexico, the United States and Central America, through the following products that the company markets under a variety of brands: Pasteurized Milk, UHT Milk, dairy, yogurt, cheese, cream, butter, probiotic drinks, ice cream and desserts, in addition to non-dairy drinks (juices and fruit drinks), cold cuts and other products, such as packaging materials.

The categories of its products mainly consist of milk, dairy products, beverages and others.

On the other hand, Grupo Lala packs its Pasteurized Milk products in a wide variety of packages, including rigid plastic containers, in presentations of one gallon, 2.5 and 1.8 liters, half gallon and one liter; carton packs of one liter, 500, 330 and 250 ml; and in bags made with flexible plastic film, in one-liter presentations.

There are also products packaged in PET containers, with 1 liter and 330 ml presentations.

Other products, such as yogurts and drinks, are packed in cardboard or plastic containers of various sizes, such as 1 gallon, 1 liter, 900 gr, 480 ml, 450 ml, 330 ml, 220 ml, 150 ml, 120 ml, 100 ml and 80 ml.

Elopak

Grupo Lala cheeses are marketed in kilogram and fractional kilogram presentations.

Said presentations are determined according to the preferences of each market.

Finally, the company meets its needs for cardboard packaging through the Envases Elopak factory, those for plastic packaging through Tecnopak (a recently merged subsidiary that has become a business division of COMLADE) and those for aseptic cardboard packaging with vendors such as Tetra Pak and SIG Combibloc.