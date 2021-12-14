Key changes in organic labeling in Mexico

Mexico has published new guidelines for the use of its organic labeling and its main changes were released by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Although the use of the organic seal is voluntary, when it is used on organic products sold in Mexico, it must follow the guidelines published in the Federal Official Gazette on December 3, 2021.

The new guidelines include the option for organic products from the United States to use the seal if they are certified organic under the Organic Products Act (LPO).

On December 3, 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) published updated guidelines on the use of its organic labeling and related labeling rubrics in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Organic labeling

The draft of the Measure was published on the website of the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (CONAMER) to receive public comments from national and international stakeholders from August 16 to November 23, 2021.

Key changes

The criteria for organic labeling are now standardized with the June 2020 guidelines (guidelines in Spanish) for organic production in Mexico. The changes are intended to simplify the use of the stamp for users, including simplifying the color patterns.

Inventory with labels that comply with the above labeling regulations can be used within 36 months of this update on December 3, 2021.

The use of the organic seal is now open to organic products from outside of Mexico, including the United States, if they are certified under the Organic Products Act.

Certification and obtaining the seal is an opportunity for producers since they find better sales conditions, promoting the promotion of organic product markets, generating trust and credibility in the consumer.

To obtain the “Organic SAGARPA México” seal, the following steps must be followed.