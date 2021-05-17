Katherine Tai reports on her meeting with Tatiana Clouthier

Katherine Tai, trade representative of the United States, reported in a statement points about her virtual meeting with Tatiana Clouthier, Secretary of the Economy of Mexico.

The meeting was held within the framework of the Free Trade Commission of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Katherine Tai and Tatiana Clouthier began by highlighting the long-standing relationship between the United States and Mexico.

They also discussed the importance of fully implementing the USMCA, including its reinforced environmental obligations and provisions related to Mexico’s implementation of its landmark labor reforms.

Katherine Tai

Both officials discussed the importance of cooperation to help end the Covid-19 pandemic and combat the trade in goods made with forced labor.

According to a statement from the USTR, Tai emphasized the importance of several ongoing issues, including: regulatory approaches based on science and risk in agriculture; access of fresh American potatoes to all of Mexico; an immediate resumption of authorizations for agricultural biotech products in Mexico; an energy policy that respects US investment and is consistent with efforts to address climate change; and better trade facilitation efforts.

The two expressed their shared anticipation of a strong Free Trade Commission and agreed to keep in regular communication.

