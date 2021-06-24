Katherine Tai delivers 2021 USTR awards

Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative, presented the winners with the annual USTR 2021 awards.

In doing so, she recognized outstanding accomplishments and service among USTR’s approximately 300 public servants.

The Service Excellence Award recognizes an employee who has made an extraordinary contribution in an administrative services position for a period of at least two years.

This year’s winner is Elizabeth Falkner, Geneva Administration Officer.

The Linda Enoch Award recognizes dedicated service and excellence in administrative management, including qualities of professionalism, initiative, creativity, and respect for peers.

This year the USTR recognized Sandy McKinzy, Legal Technician (Litigation) in the Office of the General Counsel.

Meanwhile, the William B. Kelly Award recognizes an employee who demonstrates the highest standard of professional excellence in the business field and sustained contributions and leadership in advancing the goals of the USTR.

The honoree must also show an exemplary degree of initiative and creativity, along with great respect from his colleagues and superiors.

Brendan Lynch, DAUSTR for Central and South Asia is this year’s recipient.

USTR

The Superior Achievement Award recognizes employees for their special efforts significantly beyond the requirements for their position.

This year’s Superior Achievement Award winners are: Khalil Gharbieh, Tom Fine, Katy Sater, Sarah Lopp, Jennifer Carton, John Corrigan, Ross Bidlingmaier, Mike Rogers, Silvia Savich, Kari Heerman, Laurie-Ann Agama, Kent Shigetomi, Jennifer Stradtman, Victor Aqueche, Jonathan McHale, Deborah Tidwell, Earl Gladney, and Bart Thanhauser.

In addition, the Way-to-Go Award recognizes outstanding efforts when contributions from team members result in significant benefits to the Trade Representative.

This year’s Way-to-Go award winners are: Catherine Laporte-Oshiro, Scott Livingston, Jesse Huang, Sean O’Connor, Ben Allen, Brenna Dougan, Karen Lezny, Jennifer Stradtman, and Sarah Ellerman.

This year’s group/team award winners are:

Negotiating Group of the Protocols of Brazil and Ecuador on Commercial Rules and Transparency: Courtney Smothers, Magaly García, Leah Liston, Christina Kopitopoulos, Renee Hancher, Phil Butler, Christina Sevilla and Sloane Strickler.

The Japan Trade Agreements Group (US-Japan Trade Agreement and US-Japan Digital Trade Agreement): David Boling, Danielle Fumagalli, Maria Choi, Rosa Waddy, Leigh Bacon, Kate Hadley, Will Martyn, Sushan Demirjian , Rebecca Gudicello, Roger Wentzel, Erin Nicholson, Jonathan McHale, Sarah Ellerman, William Shpiece, Karen Lezny, and Yvonne Jamieson.

USMC

The USMCA Car Rules of Origin group implementation: Kent Shigetomi, Matt Siordia and Nick Paster.

In addition, the establishment of the office of the United States Trade Representative, T-MEC in Mexico City, Grupo de México: Deborah Tidwell, Linda Chambers, Earl Gladney, Zonda Fuller, Michelle Secrist, Tameka Cooper, Terri Lonon, Celestine Pressley, Carlos Romero, Daniel O’Brien, Sezaneh Seymour, Shelia Edwards, Brian Cochran, Calvin Jackson, Jon Johnson, and Jamesa Moone.

The USTR IT team: Drauthon Antoine, Yatrik Desai, Calvin Jackson, Jon Johnson, Kendall Sneed, Yuri Stern.

In closing, the team from the Office of Human Capital and Services: Taiwo Carmichael, Tiffany Enoch, Cassie Galla, Emily Harrison, Angela Morris and Deborah Tidwell.

