Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal is the new head of the SCT

Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal was named as the new head of the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT).

The announcement was made by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at his morning conference at the National Palace.

Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal will replace Javier Jiménez Espriú.

“I appreciated the support, professionalism and service provided to the country by engineer Javier Jiménez Espriú, who will be replaced by engineer Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal in the Ministry of Communications and Transportation,” said López Obrador.

The official announcement came after López Obrador reported over the weekend that the Army and Navy will take administrative control of Mexico’s 49 customs and 116 ports.

López Obrador confirmed that the resignation of Jiménez Espriú occurred as a result of a dispute over the issue of port control.

“We have to carry out an amendment to the law and we will start the process with retired seafarers who will take over the administration of the ports,” he said.

Accompanied by both Jiménez Espriú and Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal, the president thanked the now former official for his work as head of the Ministry of Communications and Transportation.

Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal is a civil engineer by UNAM and worked as the person in charge of Public Works in the López Obrador administration as Head of Government of Mexico City.

He was Secretary of Works and Services in the government of Marcelo Ebrard in Mexico City and advised the current Governor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, on infrastructure issues.

In the 1990s, Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal was president of the College of Civil Engineers of Mexico (CICM).

