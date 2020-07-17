JetBlue Airways and American Airlines agree to codeshare

JetBlue Airways Corp. and American Airlines (AA) announced a strategic partnership that includes a code share alliance.

Both airlines will create a connectivity alliance for travelers in the Northeast and more options for customers through their complementary national and international networks.

In addition, the relationship will accelerate each airline’s recovery as the travel industry adjusts to new trends as a result of the pandemic.

Announced this Thursday, the association includes an alliance agreement that proposes codeshare and loyalty benefits that will improve each airline’s offerings in New York and Boston.

This will provide, according to American Airlines, “a strategic growth”, generating value for the clients and team members of both airlines.

Customers will experience a number of benefits of the new partnership, including:

American Airlines: New and expanded routes

The partnership allows new strategic growth opportunities for both airlines. As a result, American Airlines will launch an international service from New York (JFK) to Tel Aviv (TLV) and Athens (ATH), and JFK to Rio de Janeiro (GIG) will return as a daily seasonal route in the winter of 2021, in addition to continue to serve popular long-distance destinations such as London (LHR) and Madrid (MAD).

JetBlue will also accelerate its growth in key cities, bringing its award-winning service to more customers.

JetBlue will grow in the great city of New York, adding flights in LaGuardia (LGA) and Newark (EWR), while increasing its presence in JFK for seamless connections to the expanded international network of American Airlines.

JetBlue plans to improve service to strategic markets on the East Coast, West Coast, and Southeast based on JetBlue’s recently announced service between EWR and nine markets, including Mint service to Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO ).

More options and loyalty benefits

Through their integrated networks, JetBlue and American will operate reciprocal codeshare flights, providing customers with new options with better schedules, competitive rates and direct access to more national and international destinations.

JetBlue will gain connectivity to more destinations in the United States, an extensive global network and an improved frequent flyer proposal, while American will complement JetBlue’s improved and expanded service with new international routes.

JetBlue and American loyalty members will also enjoy new benefits as operators explore additional Premium experiences for customers.

Fluid experience

Customers will enjoy a seamless experience on both airlines, including the ability to book a single itinerary on any website, convenient connections, and an enhanced on-the-ground experience, resulting in a compelling proposition for both leisure and corporate customers.

Additionally, customers looking for more convenience in transcontinental service will have access to the three-class services of JetBlue Mint and American Transcon.

