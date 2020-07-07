Jesús Seade knows the economic dynamics of Asia: SRE

Jesús Seade knows the economic dynamics of Asia, said Armando G. Álvarez, Mexico’s ambassador to Indonesia, as part of a dissemination campaign carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE).

In the race for the post of Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Jesús Seade has been nominated, along with Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Egyptian Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh, Moldovan Tudor Ulianovschi and South Korean Yoo. Myung-hee.

“(Jesús Seade) has first-hand knowledge of the economic dynamics of Asia and has proven to be an expert in the region’s commercial and financial systems after having been Vice President and Professor of Economics at Lingnan University in Hong Kong (2007 -2016); senior advisor to the ministries of financial services, trade and industry; and Deputy Vice President of Global Affairs at CUHK-Shenzen University (2017) in China,” Alvarez described, in an article published in The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

The new CEO will succeed Brazilian Roberto Azevêdo, who has announced that he will leave office on August 31, 2020.

Jesus Seade

Also in Asia, the Mexican candidate has worked closely, both bilaterally and multilaterally, with ASEAN countries.

“As a candidate for the WTO, you are fully aware of the accelerated growth experienced by the countries of this region in recent decades and you are aware of the main role that these economies will play on the world stage in the near future,” adds Álvarez in the article.

Seade would seek to join efforts at the WTO with ASEAN member states to improve and strengthen trade rules for the benefit of all parties.

With Indonesia, Mexico shares the tradition of supporting the international multilateral system based on rules and principles. This situation has been demonstrated through close and intense collaboration in organizations and forums in which both countries share memberships, such as the United Nations, ASEAN, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Group of 20 and MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, Korea, Turkey and Australia).

“Following this spirit of collaboration, Jesús Seade has been interested in learning in detail Indonesia’s trade priorities and concerns to generate consensus and help resolve trade disputes within the framework of the WTO,” says Álvarez.

“Mexico hopes that Indonesia and the rest of the ASEAN countries will support Seade’s candidacy in the WTO. He is a global man whose experience, vision and skills will help build a strong, inclusive and open multilateral trading system and face some of the most critical challenges,” he adds.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado