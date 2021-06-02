JBS USA and Pilgrim’s Advance in Resolving Cyber ​​Attacks

JBS USA and Pilgrim’s announced on Tuesday significant progress in resolving the cyberattack that has impacted the company’s operations in North America and Australia.

Operations in Mexico and the United Kingdom were not affected and are operating normally.

“JBS USA and Pilgrim’s are a critical part of the food supply chain and we recognize our responsibility to our team members, growers and consumers to resume operations as soon as possible,” said Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA.

“Our systems are coming back online and we are not wasting resources to combat this threat. We have cybersecurity plans in place to address these types of issues and we are executing them successfully. Given the progress our IT professionals and plant teams have made in the last 24 hours, the vast majority of our beef, pork, poultry and prepared food plants will be operational tomorrow (Wednesday), ”Nogueira added in a statement. .

Pilgrim’s

Until now, in the United States, JBS USA and Pilgrim’s have been able to ship products from almost all of their facilities to supply customers.

Likewise, the companies continue to advance in the resumption of operations of the plants in the United States and Australia.

Several of the company’s pork, poultry and prepared food plants were in operation and its Canadian beef plant resumed production.

Already JBS USA has received strong support from the governments of the United States, Australia and Canada, making daily calls with officials in an effort to safeguard the food supply.

“I want to personally thank the White House, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Department of Agriculture, and the Australian and Canadian governments for their help over the past two days,” added Nogueira.

To conclude, the company is not aware of any evidence at this time that the data of any customer, supplier or employee has been compromised.

