Jaime Chico Pardo: Board Member and Chief Executive Officer

Jaime Chico Pardo is a member of the Board of Grupo Bimbo and of the Advisory Board of BDT Capital Partners, a private investment firm.

Previously, he served on the boards of Honeywell International, AT&T and American Funds Mutual Funds.

He has also served on the Board of the University of Chicago Booth since 2012.

This is one of the oldest and most prestigious academic institutions in the field of business education.

Jaime Chico Pardo

He also served as chairman of the board of Telmex, Carso Global Telecom and IDEAL.

From 1995 to 2006 he served as Chief Executive Officer of Telmex.

Prior to joining Telmex, he was CEO of Grupo Condumex, Euzkadi/General Tire de México and Fimbursa; he had a career in the international banking industry with Banamex and started an investment bank IFI de México in 1984.

Jaime Chico Pardo holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad Iberoamericana and an MBA from The University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

He has also been part of the Mexican Business Council (CMN), an association comprised of business leaders who run some of the largest and most influential companies in Mexico.