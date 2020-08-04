The International Trade Center (ITC) announced the launch of the online platform in Spanish for its SheTrades initiative.

While it has been active in Spanish-speaking countries for several years, the launch of a Spanish platform will now allow more women entrepreneurs, buyers and partners to fully participate in the successful initiative.

ITC SheTrades continues to increase its online offerings in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

At the same time, it is also expanding its presence within and in all Latin American countries. Now, users can fully navigate in Spanish SheTrades.com, the initiative’s online platform.

By joining the SheTrades community at SheTrades.com, Spanish-speaking users can register to participate in numerous webinars, including many conducted in Spanish, and access past recordings at any time.

For example, in a series of 10 webinars titled “The Export Route” (2019), experts from various SheTrades partner organizations took women entrepreneurs through key aspects of getting ready for export.

This year, as the Covid-19 crisis has had a devastating impact on millions of companies, ITC SheTrades and its partners have teamed up to offer a series of emergency webinars on how to cope.

One of these series – “Preparing your business for after Covid-19” – has been adapted for an audience in Latin America, and the situation in the “post-Covid-19” region.

The initiative’s main training center, SheTrades Virtual Learning, is also navigable for Spanish-speaking users. Contains 25 free, high-quality e-learning modules that have been expertly designed and guide women entrepreneurs throughout the export journey.

This means that regardless of their stage of export preparation, they can access and learn relevant knowledge and skills.

Additionally, all posts, success stories, news, and user-generated content are automatically translated for Spanish-speaking users.

Beyond e-learning components, SheTrades.com is also a place where female entrepreneurs can showcase their products and services, network, meet buyers, and make deals.

Not only this, according to ITC, women can also discover the exciting opportunities offered by the initiative, such as participating in international trade fairs and workshops in the country.

For example, female entrepreneurs in Mexico have the opportunity to apply to be part of the SheTrades-UPS project, which draws on the experience of both ITC and UPS to support exporters and their technical competitiveness.

In addition to UPS, SheTrades partners in Latin America include AMMJE, Global BMT Consulting, FUNDES, ASPEN, 10,000 Mujeres por México, WEConnect International, AMEXME, Ulead / OWIT México, ProChile, ProColombia, PROMPERÚ and PRONAFIM.

In 2019, SheTrades produced three inspiring films to highlight the “Faces of SheTrades” sponsored by UPS and directed by Malcolm Green, a famous film director.

Along with the launch of SheTrades.com in Spanish, SheTrades and UPS have released “The Bee Queen”, a film with Anselma Chaleuan, a Mexican honey producer.

Producing and exporting special Melipona honey from her small town of Xcunyá in the Yucatan province, Anselma’s greatest sense of purpose lies in preserving the endangered population of native Melipona bees and empowering other women in her community.

ITC recommends watching the movie at: https://www.youtube.com/watch and become a SheTrades member at SheTrades.com.

