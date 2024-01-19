Isthmus of Tehuantepec Interoceanic Corridor: bids and constructions

Mexico‘s SHCP described the immediate plans for the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Interoceanic Corridor in terms of tenders and construction.

In the first quarter of 2024, in the context of the relocation of companies to the national territory and with the aim of boosting the economic development of the south, concessions will be granted for the 10 development poles belonging to the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, as well as a tax incentive scheme that will allow attracting more companies, with the purpose of bringing Mexico closer to its target markets in the world.

Following the outcome of the bids, the winning companies will begin multiple constructions and adaptations.

The Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec is the central project for the development of the region.

What does it consist of? The project will connect the ports of Coatzacoalcos in Veracruz and Salina Cruz in Oaxaca through 371 kilometers of railroad tracks.

In this way, the Corridor will offer logistic access at competitive prices in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, reducing by 70% the total transfer time between both points.

In addition, the project contemplates the modernization of ports, as well as investments in highways, railroads, security points, and the creation of 10 industrial parks that will serve as development poles for the region.

Interoceanic Corridor

In the case of port infrastructure, it is projected that the existing facilities in Coatzacoalcos and Salina Cruz will be transformed into world-class ports with the capacity to mobilize 1.3 million standard 20-foot containers (TEU’s) per year and to receive tankers with a capacity of up to 2 million barrels.

Regarding rail infrastructure, the corridor connecting the aforementioned ports will increase the maximum speed of convoys from 19 to 65 km per hour, moving up to 130 tons of goods between the two oceans in five hours.

This will be complemented by a 321 km extension of the local road network.

The development poles will extend across 3,000 hectares distributed in the states of Veracruz and Oaxaca, with the aim of attracting investments in the electrical and electronics industry, semiconductors, automotive and electro-mobility, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other strategic industrial sectors.