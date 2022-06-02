Isthmus of Tehuantepec: 10 financial supports

The Mexican government plans to define 10 financial supports for the first half of 2022 as part of the Program for the Development of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (PDIT).

In April 2021, FONADIN authorized the modification of the location and denomination of the development poles.

Subsequently, in November financial support was granted to carry out pre-investment studies in five development poles and for the first half of 2022, financial support is expected to be granted for the remaining five poles.

The results of the studies are intended to identify and promote investment opportunities in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region.

The National Finance for Agricultural, Rural, Forestry and Fisheries Development (FND) is part of the financing group coordinated by the Shared Risk Trust, which is part of the Monitoring Commission and Evaluation (CES), which is chaired by the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) jointly with the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (CIIT).

Isthmus of Tehuantepec

FND’s participation as a Development Agency is found in the attention and processing of requests received by the institution’s agencies in the municipalities of the CIIT’s area of ​​influence.

At the moment, there is no specific action and the projects that could be associated with credits from the agricultural sector are still in the planning stage.

For 2021, inertial placement was reported to the Financing Working Group in 39 of the 79 municipalities in the area of ​​influence of the Interoceanic Corridor, by type of financed activity:

The CIIT will be the backbone of the PDIT, and will take advantage of the position of the Isthmus to compete in the world markets for the movement of goods.

With the coordination of the Interoceanic Corridor, the Tehuantepec Isthmus railway, the ports of Coatzacoalcos in Veracruz and Salina Cruz in Oaxaca will be modernized, highway and rural road infrastructure will be strengthened, as well as the port network, and a gas pipeline will be built to supply businesses and domestic consumers.

Likewise, polygons will be created along the Isthmus of Tehuantepec that will have incentives to attract investment that triggers the economic and social development of the region, based on the productive vocations with the greatest potential.

