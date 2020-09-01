US to initiate investigation into blueberry imports from Mexico

The United States announced that it will initiate a safeguard investigation against imports of blueberries originating in Mexico

To do this, the White House Trade Representation (USTR) will request the International Trade Commission to initiate a global safeguard investigation of Section 201 on the extent to which increased imports of blueberries have caused serious injury to national producers of blueberries.

Blueberry imports from Mexico totaled $ 212 million in 2019.

“President (Donald) Trump recognizes the challenges facing American farmers and is committed to promoting and ensuring fair trade and a level playing field for all American producers.

Secretary (Sonny) Perdue, Secretary (Wilbur) Ross and I are fully involved in this effort. We would like to thank all the elected officials, agricultural leaders, and dozens of farmers who participated in these hearings and helped make this plan a priority, ”said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in a press release.

Blueberry imports

Mexico is the first supplier of this fruit in the United States market.

Blueberry imports from the United States have doubled in the last five years to reach almost $ 1.3 billion in 2019.

