Interurban train Mexico-Toluca has an advance of 87.6%

The Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train, which was originally planned to open in 2018, is 87.6% complete, according to information from the federal government, as of June 2020.

Slowly, the federal government continues with the construction of this proyect and plans that by the second half of 2020 the civil works will be completed in 41 kilometers.

The Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train track will reach 57.87 kilometers that it will travel in 39 minutes, from Zinacantepec, State of Mexico, to Observatorio, Mexico City, with 30 trains of five wagons each and a capacity to transport 230,000 users per day.

For its part, the government of Mexico City reported last month that it will continue with the construction of the 17 kilometers that connect with the Observatorio station, whose progress is 52 percent.

Recently, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador commented that the railway project is badly done; but due to the progress in its construction, it is not feasible to stop the work. He added that he plans to finish it in 2022.

Observatory trips to the Santa Fe corporate area take an average of 40 minutes, but with the arrival of the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train, the transfer time will decrease by up to five minutes.

Public investment presented annual contractions in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, by 10.0 and 7.4%, respectively. This indicator has had a decreasing trend since 2010.

To date, the government of Mexico has started a series of investment projects, of which the following stand out: the construction of the Mayan Train (24.391 million pesos); the General Felipe Ángeles International Airport (5,372 million pesos); the airport system of Mexico City (2,473 million pesos); the development of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (4,691 million pesos); the completion of dams, canals, highways, rural roads (around 20 billion pesos) and the Mexico-Toluca interurban train (2,024 million pesos).

The budgets reported for each investment project correspond to the modified assignments as of June 2020.

