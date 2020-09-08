Interurban train Mexico-Toluca would have 7,000 million pesos in 2021 budget

The Ministry of Finance proposed that the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train have a budget of 7,000 million pesos for fiscal year 2021.

He explained that as urban areas grow in the national territory, the need arises to have the infrastructure that allows and improves the mobility.

The objective of the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train project is to create an transportation system that provides connectivity between the municipalities of Zinacantepec, Toluca, Lerma, Metepec, San Mateo Atenco and Ocoyoacac, in the State of Mexico and the municipalities of Álvaro Obregón and Cuajimalpa in Mexico City, which will allow the efficient and safe transfer of the inhabitants of the municipalities and mayors described, as well as complementing the existing highway and toll motor transport system.

The main benefits of the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train are associated with greater mobility of people and with a decrease in vehicular traffic for the benefit of 3.5 million people; the reduction of travel time of 57.7 kilometers in just 39 minutes and will allow a reduction in vehicle operating costs and CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

Interurban train Mexico-Toluca

During its construction, 17,500 direct jobs and 35,000 indirect jobs will be generated and, with its operation, approximately 400 road accidents a year will be avoided on the Mexico-Toluca highway.

For 2021, it is proposed to allocate an amount of 7,000 million pesos of fiscal resources.

With this investment, once Section 1 of 36 km of the State of Mexico is closed, at the end of fiscal year 2020, it will be possible to conclude the civil works to reach the Santa Fe Station, which considers a work progress of 8 additional kilometers.

In parallel with the progress of the work of the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train described, with the resources of 2021, it will be possible to carry out the following works:

Conclude the Electromechanical work to the Mexico Portal.

Start the Cable-stayed Viaduct.

Finish Viaduct 0.

Start the Architecture and Equipment at the Santa Fe and Observatorio stations.

Complete the civil works of the new station in Section III.

