Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec: with investments of 3,509 million pesos

The Ministry of Finance proposed to invest 3,509 million pesos in the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec by 2021.

The Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec seeks to create conditions that trigger the economic and social growth of the regions of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and the south-southeast of the country, re-establishing the well-being of the inhabitants of 46 municipalities of Oaxaca and 33 of Veracruz, for the benefit of 2.2 million inhabitants of the region.

The resources provided in the Economic Package for 2021 will allow the consolidation of the actions so that the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec formally begins operations.

In particular, the port of Coatzacoalcos will be modernized, which will allow the docking of larger vessels and create the connectivity of the Coatzacoalcos API with the Boulevard Morelos.

In 2021, the construction of a railway bridge will be carried out that will connect the API with the Pajaritos industrial corridor, as well as the installation of fiber optics and video surveillance cameras.

While in the Salina Cruz API, the construction of the west breakwater of the oil and commercial port will continue, in order to make the operations in the handling of oil products in the port terminal more efficient.

For this, in 2021 it is intended to invest 1,924 million pesos in the two ports.

In addition, the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec considers investments for the modernization of the FIT, which includes the project “Correction of the Curvature and Slope in 202.8 kilometers on Line Z”, which is an integral part of the FIT project.

For this project, in 2021 an allocation of 1.385 million pesos is planned, with which it is intended to ensure the continuity of the following works:

Correction of curvature and slope, and rehabilitation of 146.3 kilometers of railroad.

Connection to the Port of Salina Cruz on line Z: Medias Aguas – Ubero section, kilometers 95 + 928 to 137 + 564; and Section Ubero-Mogoñé kilometers 137 + 564 to 186 + 046.

Rehabilitation of the track reducing curvature and slope in the section from Mogoñé kilometers-Z-186 + 200 to La Mata kilometers Z-242 + 900; Stage 2 rehabilitation of the 44.1 kilometer road.

Technical supervision for the construction of the correction of 56.7 kilometers of curvature and slope in the section from Mogoñé to la Mata, and rehabilitation of 146.3 kilometers of railroad on line Z, divided into seven sections that go from the entrance to the API from Salina Cruz to the Medias Aguas junction.

Finally, an allocation of 200 million pesos is proposed for the railway project of the Coatzacoalcos – Palenque – Ixtepec – Cd. Hidalgo section.

