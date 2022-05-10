Intensity of use of fertilizers and pesticides in LA

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) released an assessment on the intensity of use of fertilizers and pesticides in the region.

For this, it took into account the total tons and tons per 1,000 hectares of agricultural land.

Thus, the indicator for the intensity and use of fertilizers shows the total consumption of fertilizers in relation to the total area of ​​land for agricultural use in a country.

Intensidad de uso de fertilizantes y pesticidas, 2019.

(En toneladas totales y toneladas por 1.000 hectáreas de superficie agrícola)

A higher value of the indicator means a higher amount of fertilizers used per hectare of agricultural land.

This indicator is calculated as the quotient between the total consumption of fertilizers and the total agricultural area, during a period of time.

Regarding the intensity of pesticide use, the indicator shows the total consumption of pesticides (fungicides, bactericides, herbicides and insecticides) in relation to the total area of ​​land for agricultural use in a country.

A higher value of the indicator means a higher amount of pesticides used per hectare of agricultural land. This indicator is calculated as the quotient between the total consumption of pesticides and the total agricultural area, during a period of time.

Fertilizers

The figures for the intensity of fertilizer and pesticide use refer to national consumption, obtained from administrative records or through estimates.

In most cases, apparent consumption is used, that is, national production, plus imports, minus exports.

Also, the methodology for calculating fertilizer consumption was revised in 2002 and, since then, apparent consumption is considered equal to production, plus imports, minus exports and non-agricultural uses.

Inflation

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) published last April, its third consecutive record food price index.

Food prices are 34% higher than this time last year. Similarly, crude oil prices have increased by around 60%, and gas and fertilizer prices have more than doubled.

