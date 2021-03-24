Intel to invest $ 20 billion in two semiconductor plants

Intel reported Tuesday that it will invest $ 20 billion in the installation of two semiconductor plants in Arizona, United States.

The investment will generate more than 3,000 permanent high-tech, high-wage jobs.

It will also demand more than 3,000 construction jobs and approximately 15,000 long-term local jobs.

Both Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo participated with Intel executives in the announcement.

Intel expects to accelerate capital investments beyond Arizona, and plans to announce the next phase of capacity expansions in the United States, Europe and other global locations during the year.

Intel

At the event, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger outlined the company’s way forward to manufacture, design and deliver leadership products and create long-term value for stakeholders.

During the company’s global webcast “Intel Unleashed: Engineering the Future,” Gelsinger shared his vision for “IDM 2.0,” a major evolution of Intel’s embedded device manufacturing (IDM) model.

He also announced the company’s plans to become a major supplier of foundry capacity in the United States and Europe to serve customers around the world.

“Today we celebrate American innovation and job creation. Intel’s investment will help preserve America’s technology innovation and leadership, strengthen America’s national and economic security, and protect and develop thousands of high-tech, high-wage American jobs,” Raimondo said.

According to the Commerce Department, Intel’s announcement is a great example of the benefits of investing in domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

“We can create jobs, strengthen our national security, as well as the security and resilience of our supply chains. And we also welcome additional announcements on US manufacturing commitments from other companies, ” added Raimondo.

