Integral Port Administrations (API’s) of Manzanillo and Lázaro Cárdenas decrease revenues

The Integral Port Administrations (APIs) of Manzanillo and Lázaro Cárdenas lowered their income in the January-July 2021 period, year-on-year and compared to the levels prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The data corresponds to operating income. In other words, income from infrastructure, leases, partial transfers of rights, and maneuvering and services benefits.

On the one hand, the revenues of the Manzanillo API were 477 million pesos in the first seven months of the current year, a decrease of 3.9% year-on-year and 44.1% when compared to the same period of 2019.

During 2019, the federal government announced a plan to expand the Port of Manzanillo in the Laguna de Cuyutlán, which will include the construction of four new terminals and, to protect the city and the environment, the construction of five water retention dams in the Punta de Arroyo de agua and modernization of a water treatment plant.

Then, on December 12, 2020, the government announced that the expansion of the port will include connections with the Port of Cuyutlán through a tunnel, viaducts and highways, as well as a customs office, an outer port and two cargo terminals per road. maritime and land.

The total estimated cost for the construction of the two terminals, including complementary works, is 22,425 million pesos.

Integral Port Administrations

On the other hand, the API of Lázaro Cárdenas obtained revenues of 423.8 million pesos from January to July 2021, a decrease of 56.5% at the annual rate and of 63.5%, if compared to the same period of 2019.

Both Pacific ports have faced logistical and supply chain problems such as the shortage of containers and semiconductor chips, reduction of personnel due to the pandemic, effects due to blockades on railways and rising costs of maritime transport.

The revenues of all the Integral Port Administrations in the first seven months of the current year were 2,247.1 million pesos, a decrease of 48.8% year-on-year and a decrease of 61.2% compared to the same period of 2019, according to data from the Secretariat of Communications and Transportation of Mexico.