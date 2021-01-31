Industrias Peñoles will have 60% of its electrical energy from clean sources

Industrias Peñoles plans to have 60% of its electrical energy from clean sources by 2024.

The company is supplied with clean energy from two wind power plants, one in Oaxaca and the other in Coahuila, as well as cogeneration from steam at Química del Rey and Metalúrgica Met-Mex.

Industrias Peñoles is the world’s largest producer of refined silver and the most important of metallic bismuth in America. The company is also the Latin American leader in the production of refined gold and lead, and is among the world’s leading producers of refined zinc and sodium sulfate.

The consumption of electrical energy from clean sources of Industrias Peñoles is equivalent to 15% of the total, although this percentage reaches 30% if its subsidiary Fresnillo plc and the offices of the Grupo BAL are included.

In 2019, between Industrias Peñoles and Fresnillo, they were supplied with 929.76 GWh of electrical energy from clean sources, the equivalent of leaving 469,000 tons of CO2e to the environment.

This corresponds to the emissions of 417,000 people, derived from their consumption of electrical energy in Mexico.

Peñoles Industries

With the incorporation of the Mesa La Paz wind farm in Tamaulipas, which began operations on December 31, 2019 and will begin to supply electricity as of April 1, 2020, an installed wind power capacity of 585.5 MW will be reached, and the from 27.3% of green energy consumed in our operations to 41% by 2020.

The goal established by the company for 2024 is that 60% of electrical energy comes from clean sources and the goal for 2028 is 100%, for which they have integrated three renewable energy plants and are continuously analyzing the incorporation of new clean plants.

