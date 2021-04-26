India’s maritime transport covers 90% of its international trade

Approximately 90% of India‘s international trade in terms of volume and 68% in terms of value is carried out by maritime transport, according to a recent report from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

India registered product exports of 34.448 million dollars last March, an increase of 60.3% year-on-year.

Also data from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of India reported that imports from their country rose 53.7%, to 48.383 million dollars.

Regarding maritime transport, during the period 2015-2018, India made cabotage more flexible for specialized vessels, container traffic and certain commodities, in order to encourage the shift from road/rail transport to maritime transport coasting.

Likewise, in the last 12 months, from April 2020 to March 2021, India’s exports were for 290.63 billion dollars, a decrease of 7.3% year-on-year.

Conversely, imports totaled $ 389.18 billion, a decline of 18 percent.

maritime transport

In India, ports are the responsibility of the central government and state governments.

India has 12 large ports managed by the Ministry of Shipping.

Each of them is managed by a port administration, except that of Kamarajar (formerly Ennore Port) (Chennai), which is managed by a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956.

There are also 68 (out of 200) secondary ports in operation, which are managed and operated by the maritime boards/port departments of the states.

On the other hand, terminal, berthing and port services can be operated / provided by private operators in all ports.

In 2018, India had 1,400 vessels, representing a gross tonnage of 12.7 million.

In particular, the national shipping company, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd., which carries 25.5% of the total gross tonnage, is owned by the State.

