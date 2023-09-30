INA projects losses due to work stoppage at two more Ford and GM plants

The United Autoworkers Union (UAW) informed that two new plants have joined the work stoppage, the Ford assembly plant in Chicago and the General Motors assembly plant in Lansing, Michigan.

If this scenario continues, the National Auto Parts Industry (INA) estimated that by the end of next week there would be an accumulated decrease of 280 million dollars in Mexican auto parts production.

This is equivalent to just over 0.3% of Mexico‘s exports to the United States in 2022.

INA

Last July, UAW and the three major automakers (General Motors, Ford and Stellantis) began contract negotiations to determine their next four-year labor agreement.

Their contract expired on September 14 and the union initiated selective strikes the next day, beginning in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri.

Last Friday, INA announced that its members will not be affected by the UAW strike at 38 U.S. parts distribution centers.

The UAW announced the extension of the strike to 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution centers located in 20 U.S. states.