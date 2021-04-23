Imports of protective masks from Germany totaled € 6,000 million

Imports of protective masks from Germany totaled 6 billion euros in 2020, reported the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) of that country.

To begin with, the year 2020 will always be associated with the use of protective masks in Germany.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a new product appeared in German trade with foreign countries.

Almost all of these protective masks were imported from the People’s Republic of China.

In April and May 2020 alone, masks worth € 3.5 billion were imported from China.

In June and July, Germany imported masks worth another 1.4 billion euros from China.

This means that 80% of the imports of protective masks in 2020 were made between April and July.

Masks should be used as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives; Wearing a mask alone is not enough to provide adequate protection against Covid-19.

Protective masks

If Covid-19 spreads in your community, recommends the World Health Organization (WHO), take care of yourself by adopting some simple precautions, for example, maintaining physical distance, wearing a mask, ventilating rooms well, avoiding crowds, washing rooms hands and covering mouth and nose with a bent elbow or a tissue when coughing.

Consult the recommendations of your place of residence and work.

All measurements are necessary.

Also, says the WHO, make wearing the mask a normal part of your interaction with other people.

To be as effective as possible, it is essential to use, store, clean and dispose of the masks correctly.

Basic indications on how to put on the mask:

Wash your hands before putting on the mask, and also before and after removing it, and each time you touch it.

Check that it covers your nose, mouth, and chin.

When you remove the mask, store it in a clean plastic bag; if it is made of cloth, wash it every day and if it is a medical mask, throw it in a garbage can.

Do not use masks with valves.

