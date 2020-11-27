Imports from Mexico fall 13.8%

The value of imports from Mexico in October was 35.721 million dollars, an amount that implied an annual reduction of 13.8, informed the Inegi.

This figure was a reflection of setbacks of 11.7% in non-oil imports and 33.4% in oil imports.

When considering Mexico’s imports by type of good, annual negative variations of 34.4% were observed in imports of consumer goods, 9.2% in those of intermediate-use goods, and 18.3% in those of capital goods.

With series adjusted for seasonality, Mexico’s imports showed a monthly increase of 1.26%, which was derived from increases of 1.20% in non-oil imports and 2.04% in oil imports.

By type of good, there was a monthly increase of 1.99% in imports of intermediate-use goods, while decreases of 2.13% were observed in imports of consumer goods and 1.22% in those of capital goods.

Imports from Mexico

Imports of consumer goods totaled 4,051 million dollars, a figure that translated into an annual decrease of 34.4 percent.

This rate was the result of decreases of 31% in imports of non-oil consumer goods and of 43.9% in those of oil consumer goods (gasoline and butane gas and propane).

For its part, in October 2020 intermediate-use goods were imported for a value of 28,457 million dollars, a level lower by 9.2% than that reported in the same month of 2019.

In turn, this annual decline originated from reductions of 7.8% in imports of non-oil intermediate-use goods and 26.5% in those of oil-related intermediate-use products.

Regarding imports of capital goods, in the reference month, these reached 3,213 million dollars, which implied an annual decrease of 18.3 percent.

Structure of imports

The structure of the value of imports during the first ten months of 2020 was as follows: intermediate-use goods 79.3%, consumer goods 11.6% and capital goods 9.1%.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado