Imports from Mexico decreased 0.6% in February

Imports from Mexico totaled 33,508.6 million dollars in February, which represented a 0.6% contraction compared to the same month of the previous year, informed the Inegi.

The figure was the net result of a 9.9% decrease in oil imports and a 0.3% increase in non-oil imports.

When considering imports from Mexico by type of good, an annual reduction of 10.8% was observed in imports of consumer goods, while there were increases of 0.5% in imports of intermediate-use goods and 4.8% in those of capital goods.

With series adjusted for seasonality, total imports reported a monthly decrease of 2.34%, which was caused by decreases of 2.53% in non-oil imports and 0.22% in oil imports.

By type of good, there were monthly decreases of 2.52% in imports of consumer goods and 3.08% in those of intermediate-use goods, while an increase of 5.01% was observed in those of capital goods.

Imports from Mexico

The accumulated value of total external purchases in the first two months of 2021 was 67,449 million dollars, an amount 3.4% lower than that observed in the same period of 2020.

Within it, non-oil imports fell at an annual rate of 1.4% and oil companies did so by 19.9 percent.

Likewise, Mexico’s imports of consumer goods totaled 3,878 million dollars, a figure that translated into an annual decrease of 10.8 percent.

This rate originated from the combination of a 37.2% reduction in imports of petroleum consumer goods (gasoline and butane gas and propane) and a 0.2% increase in non-petroleum consumer goods.

For its part, in February of the current year intermediate-use goods were imported for a value of 26,691 million dollars, a level 0.5% higher than that reported in February 2020.

In turn, this annual increase was the net result of a 7.9% growth in imports of intermediate-use petroleum products and a 0.1% decrease in non-petroleum intermediate-use goods.

Regarding Mexico’s imports of capital goods, in the reference month they reached 2,939 million dollars, which implied an annual increase of 4.8 percent.

The structure of the value of imports in the period January-February 2021 was as follows: intermediate-use goods 79.4%, consumer goods 11.8% and capital goods 8.8 percent.

