The Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) will determine the use of the frequency band 5925-7125 MHz in 2021, according to its own programmed goals.

Regarding the decision, the IFT stated that it has particular relevance at the international level due to its capacity to host broadband networks.

With the undertaking of these actions, the IFT said that it seeks to anticipate technological advances in the matter in order to enable sufficient radio spectrum to meet the growing demand for access to wireless networks and favor the development of broadband networks in Mexico .

During 2020, technological availability and international trends were analyzed and a public integration consultation was carried out.

Now, in 2021, the IFT will prepare the preliminary draft and its regulatory impact analysis, which will be submitted to public consultation in order to know and group the concerns of the industry, academia, public and private entities or of any other interested party about it. use of said band.

Subsequently, the final project will be prepared taking into account the contributions of the consultative process and will be presented for consideration by the Plenary of the Institute for approval.

By determining the use of this frequency band, the following will be promoted:

The development of telecommunications in order to promote access to wireless networks with broadband services.

Conditions for access to information and communication technologies (ICT) and telecommunications services will be promoted and promoted in order to maximize social welfare.

Efficient use of the radio spectrum will be promoted by analyzing new technical parameters and operating conditions that allow the intensive use of new systems in this frequency band.

Legal framework

The Mexican government allows up to 100% of foreign direct investment in the telecommunications and satellite communications sector (including cable television).

The government also allows up to 49% foreign direct investment in broadcasting, subject to any reciprocity agreement between Mexico and the country of origin of the investor or operator.

Meanwhile, the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law aims to increase access to telecommunications and broadcasting in general and to eliminate or alleviate certain charges from the cell phone operator, including long distance charges.

Finally, the Public Broadcasting System of the Mexican State is a decentralized public entity that ensures constant access to broadcasting services in each Mexican state.

