IDESA achieves anti-dumping quotas on triethanolamine imports

At the request of the IDESA company, Mexico reported that it imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of triethanolamine originating in the United States, regardless of the country of origin.

Namely, the anti-dumping duties were set in the following terms:

Of $ 0.076721 per kilogram for imports from Dow Chemical and Union Carbide.

Of $ 0.20446 per kilogram for imports from Ineos.

And 0.26295 dollars per kilogram for imports from Indorama and other exporting companies.

IDESA

First of all, on February 26, 2020, Industrias Derivadas del Etileno (IDESA) requested the initiation of the administrative investigation procedure for unfair international trade practices, in its modality of price discrimination, on imports of triethanolamine, originating in the United States. .

On the one hand, IDESA stated that as of 2016 the volume of imports of triethanolamine originating in the United States increased considerably, significantly displacing the participation in the Mexican market of triethanolamine of national origin.

Due to the dumped prices at which the product originating in the United States is exported, several of its customers stopped purchasing domestically manufactured triethanolamine, to replace it with the one originating in the United States, so that both production The domestic industry, like the domestic sales of the domestic industry, have experienced an adverse effect as a result of the unfair practice carried out by US exporters.

IDESA and research start

First, on July 31, 2020, the resolution to initiate the anti-dumping investigation was published in the DOF.

Afterwards, the period under investigation was set to be from January 1 to December 31, 2019 and the period of damage analysis to be from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019.

The product under investigation is known technically and commercially as triethanolamine or TEA.

It is also a chemical product belonging to the ethanolamines category that, combined with the properties of amines and alcohol, can create common reactions with both groups or others, such as acids, salts or soaps.

According to information from SIAVI, the Secretariat observed that imports of triethanolamine that entered through fraction 2922.15.01 of the TIGIE were subject to a 10% tariff, with the exception of imports originating from countries with which Mexico has entered into free trade agreements, which are exempt.

Interested parties appearing:

Applicant

IDESA.

Importers

Dow Química Mexicana, S.A. de C.V.

Performance Fibers Operations México, S. de R.L. de C.V.

Quimi Kao, S.A. de C.V.

Stepan Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

Exporters

The Dow Chemical Company.

Indorama Ventures Oxides, LLC.

Ineos Americas, LLC.

Government

Embassy of the United States in Mexico.

Product and IDESA

Triethanolamine is used as an antistatic additive in cement grinding and in construction as an additive for concrete as it reduces drying time and increases resistance to low temperature cracking, as well as resistance to early ages.

It is also used in the manufacture of cosmetic intermediates, in lubricant additives, pharmaceuticals, automotive fluids, pigments and dyes, polyurethanes, gas purification, water treatment, textile additive, herbicides and insecticides, hair gel, as a surfactant ( in a wide variety of soaps, detergents and shampoos), among others.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado