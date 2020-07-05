IDEAL operates 15 parking lots, 12 of Grupo Carso

As promoter of Development and Employment in Latin America (IDEAL), it operated 15 parking lots at the end of last year, of which 12 belong to its parent company, Grupo Carso, and the remaining three are external.

Parking lots include the one in Plaza Carso, with more than 6,500 spaces.

According to its own objectives, IDEAL plans to extend this business segment through its subsidiary Pase Servicios in the coming years, looking for new parking lots located in the main cities of the country.

At the end of 2018, the company had 12 parking lots in operation, of which nine belonged to Grupo Carso and three were external, in that year, it managed around 23,510 crates.

In particular, in Plaza Carso, the operation of this parking lot includes valet parking service and parking fees are charged electronically.

IDEAL

The company is a company with operations mainly in the infrastructure sector in Mexico and Latin America, whose total assets include: 1,426.5 kilometers on concessioned highways, wastewater treatment capacity of 36.27 cubic meters per second, among others.

IDEAL also participates in the development, administration and operation of other infrastructure projects, including two water treatment plants and three multimodal ground transportation terminals in Mexico.

The company’s water treatment plants process wastewater to turn it into a resource for agricultural irrigation. The Saltillo WWTP has been in operation since 2008 and the Atotonilco WWTP started operations in 2017.

Both have a treatment capacity of 36.27 cubic meters per second.

Logistics

IDEAL’s multimodal transportation terminals are modal transportation hubs that connect to subway lines, bus stations, and taxi sites, which also provide parking areas and commercial spaces.

With these multimodal terminals, IDEAL seeks to capitalize on the need for modern public transportation in Mexico.

Both the ETRAM Azteca Bicentenario, the CETRAM El Rosario and the ETRAM Cuatro Caminos are in operation, the latter also has an apartment tower for housing. Together they manage traffic of approximately 800,000 passengers per day.

