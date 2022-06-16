ICTSI: its expansion in the port of Nigeria

International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), a global port management company based in Manila, Philippines, plans to make improvements to its new terminal in Nigeria: Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT).

ICTSI, through its Nigerian subsidiary, International Container Terminal Services Nigeria (ICTSNL), signed a lease agreement with the Nigerian Ports Authority in 2020 for the development and operation of a multi-purpose terminal at the Port of Onne in Rivers State, Nigeria.

So. ICTSNL started its commercial operations there in May 2021.

His plans? ICTSNL will further develop and equip berths 9, 10 and 11 of the federal ocean terminal, Onne port complex.

The multipurpose terminal will be designed to handle containers and general cargo, including project cargo, heavy cargo and ro-ro cargo.

Located on the Gulf of Guinea in eastern Nigeria, the Port of Onne has earned its reputation as a modern and efficient gateway into the heart of Africa‘s largest oil-producing region.

ICTSI

La signed a lease with the Nigerian Ports Authority in March to develop and operate OMT, its fourth terminal in Africa.

OMT started operations after just two months in May. It is a well-known oil and gas powerhouse and is currently a rapidly growing logistics hub. OMT is equipped with state-of-the-art handling equipment that caters to both container and oil logistics.

Furthermore, ICTSI closed the year on another high note as the concession agreement for its first African terminal, the Madagascar International Container Terminal at the Port of Toamasina, was extended for another 15 years, a clear reflection of how well we have achieved there.

ICTSI moved a total of 11 million 163,473 TEUs in 2021, this is 9.5% more than the 10 million 193,384 TEUs handled in 2020.

The near double-digit increase in consolidated volume reflects improved business activities as a result of economies recovering from the impact of Covid-19 and new shipping lines and services at certain company terminals.

Excluding the contribution from OMT, ICTSI’s consolidated volume would have increased 8.9% during the year.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...