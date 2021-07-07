IATA and Rolls-Royce sign MRO agreement

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Rolls-Royce plc signed a joint statement clarifying the engine manufacturer’s continued commitment to an open and competitive approach to its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.

On the one hand, Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed and marine forces, and more than 5,000 energy and nuclear power customers.

On the other hand, IATA is the trade association of the world’s airlines, representing about 290 airlines, or 82% of total air traffic.

In addition, IATA supports many areas of aviation activity and helps formulate industry policy on critical aviation issues.

The document was finalized after several months of productive and collaborative dialogue on industry best practices for engine MRO services.

MRO

According to an IATA statement, both organizations are aligned on four key principles that underpin Rolls-Royce’s approach to the MRO ecosystem and are included in the official statement:

Rolls-Royce does not prevent the development of legitimate non-OEM parts or non-OEM repairs by MRO suppliers and independent parts manufacturers, provided they are approved by the appropriate airworthiness regulator. It is Rolls-Royce’s policy to grant airlines, lessors and MRO providers non-discriminatory access to OEM parts, repairs and support (including access to Rolls-Royce Care). Rolls-Royce does not discriminate against airlines, lessors or MRO suppliers that use non-OEM parts or repairs. Rolls-Royce will not insist that airlines or lessors subscribe to Rolls-Royce services.

Among those expected to benefit are airlines, aircraft and engine lessors, and organizations wishing to provide MRO services for Rolls-Royce engines.

Willie Walsh, IATA Director General, said: “This statement is timely as the post-Covid-19 reboot will see a great need to repair damaged finances while operating to the highest standards of security and reliability.”

