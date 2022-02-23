How to Market Your Trucking Company

It’s easy to promote your trucking company on load boards because you connect with customers looking for trucking services. However, it’s tough to grow and scale your business using these sites alone.

Instead, you are better off looking for regular customers and shippers, and you need a well-oiled marketing strategy to keep them coming through your doors. Today, more people are turning online for most of their needs, including trucking services. Therefore, you need an online business presence to secure new leads and convert them to paying customers.

Below are eight marketing ideas to grow your business.

1. Take Advantage of Social Media

Social media is a lucrative marketing space with over 3.78 billion active users. As a result, it has become an impactful marketing tool that broadens your target audience. So, it’s advisable to make profiles on social sites such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter and connect them with your website.

Establishing an active social media presence enables you to connect with potential clients, build your reputation, increase your visibility, establish yourself as an industry authority, and cultivate positive reviews. Therefore, use social media to drive your brand awareness, share your company value, build name recognition, and show your expertise.

2. Referrals and Online Reviews

Word of mouth referrals is a powerful marketing strategy that pays off in the end. Satisfying your customers makes them more willing to promote your trucking company to their business contacts, friends, and family. You can ask for referrals on Yelp, Facebook, or Google Reviews.

If you have a website and social platforms, you can also ask for written company reviews and ratings, which become practical referrals from strangers. Potential clients often browse through your reviews when deciding whether to do business with you. Sometimes, positive reviews can also boost your search engine results rankings.

3. Get a Company Website

Most people start their search online when looking for products, services, and information. Therefore, you want to have and maintain a website that generates leads and converts online traffic into paying customers.

Ensure that you boost your website on search engines for better SERPs ranking to help increase your visibility, organic traffic, and leads. Use search engine optimization (SEO) with excellent content to connect with a broader potential clientele.

4. Email Marketing

Almost everyone has an email address, so it makes sense to use email marketing to connect directly with clients, promote your services, and keep your trucking business top of mind. Additionally, personalize your emails to achieve higher click-through rates (CTR) and schedule them ahead of time to promote consistency. It’s also advisable to update your customers using an email newsletter.

5. Join Trade Associations and Be Active Within the Community

Trade associations help members develop their business and achieve success by providing networking and education opportunities. Attending trade events allows you to make essential industry connections and learn how to improve your trade. Remember to pass out business cards, flyers, and magnets.

6. Learn Where to Find Your Customers

Targeting your marketing efforts to reach potential customers saves you money and time and increases the potential for success. Learn where your customers are and target them in your marketing strategy.

7. Google Ads and retargeting

Google enjoyed a 92.47% search engine market share in 2021, making it the most critical online marketing platform today. Therefore, it’s pertinent to invest in Google Ads to secure new leads, find new clients, and grow your business. Additionally, advertising on Google prioritizes your company’s website in its search results, boosting your web traffic in the process.

8. Track Your Marketing Campaigns

It’s critical to track your marketing campaigns to know if they are successful or need improvement. Establish clear and specific expectations of what you want to accomplish and remember to keep your plan fluid, adjust your goals if you reach your marketing target, measure everything you do, and keep collecting and analyzing data.

It’s a no-brainer that trucking load boards are the first step to take when marketing trucking services or even looking for jobs after becoming a truck driver . However, it’s also essential to leverage online and traditional marketing strategies to expand your clientele, drive new leads, and grow your trucking company.

