Hospitality services in Australia are indispensable because its vast natural resources are mainly located in remote regions with little or no population.

As the largest contributor to exports and a major contributor to the country’s gross domestic product and government revenue, Australia’s natural resource industry plays a vital role in the Australian economy.

Australia has extensive natural resources, including thermal and meteorological coal, conventional and coal seam gas, base metals, iron ore, and precious metals such as gold.

Australia is the world’s largest exporter of metallurgical coal and iron ore, as well as being in close proximity to the world’s major steel-producing countries.

Australia’s natural resource commodity export growth over the past decade has been largely driven by strong Asian demand for met coal, iron ore and LNG.

Hospitality services

Australia’s resources are primarily located in remote regions of the country that lack the infrastructure and resident labor to produce these resources, as the majority of Australia’s population is located on the east coast of the country.

Trending Bon Natural Life will have a new plant in China

As a result, according to the Civeo Corporation, much of the natural resources workforce works on a rotating basis, often requiring a daily commute from a major city or the coast to a living arrangement near development projects. resources.

Consequently, there is a substantial need for workforce accommodation and hospitality services to support resource production in the country.

Historically, workforce accommodations have been built and owned by the resource developer/owner, with third parties providing the hospitality and facility management services typical of an in-house business model.

Australian villages

Since 1996, Civeo has sought to change the insourcing business model through its hospitality services offering, allowing clients to outsource their accommodation needs and focus their investments on resource producing operations.

Its Australian villages are strategically located near low-cost, long-lived mines operated by international investment-grade mining companies.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, its five villages in the Bowen Basin of central Queensland generated 52% of Civeo’s Australian revenue.

China

Currently, the Chinese embargo on certain Australian exports, including exported Australian metallurgical coal, continues with no foreseeable resolution in the short term.

However, Australian met coal producers have found new markets, including India and Europe, for their premium product.

This has led to a market rebalancing globally, with China relying on domestic production alongside much higher volumes of met coal imports from the US, Canada and Mongolia in 2021.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...